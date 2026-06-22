World Cup co-host South Korea defeated Spain in a penalty shootout, becoming the first Asian team to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. Massive crowds gathered in streets across Seoul and other cities to celebrate the historic achievement, with supporters dressed in red and waving national flags late into the night. Goalkeeper Lee Woon-jae became a national hero after key saves during the tense shootout. Under Dutch coach Guus Hiddink, the team’s disciplined play and relentless energy captured worldwide attention. The remarkable run stoked public interest in soccer throughout the country.