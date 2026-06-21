Having opened in Korea two days ahead of North American debut, Pixar sequel is on pace to be franchise's biggest global launch

Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" held the No. 1 spot at the Korean box office for four straight days.

The animated sequel sold 335,740 tickets on Saturday, according to the box-office tally compiled by the state-run Korean Film Council. That brought its cumulative total to 585,524 since it opened Wednesday, two days ahead of its North American release.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, "Toy Story 5" finds Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of Bonnie's toys facing a new kind of rival in Lilypad, a smart tablet that threatens to pull the child away from playtime for good.

It is the first installment in seven years, following "Toy Story 4," which sold 3.4 million tickets in Korea in 2019.

The film also led presales, accounting for 27.9 percent of advance tickets as of Sunday morning.

"Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho's zombie thriller "Colony" held onto second place with 87,590 admissions Saturday, lifting its cumulative total to 5.46 million tickets sold. Gang Dong-won-fronted comedy "Wild Sing" ranked third with 62,549 admissions, bringing its running total to 1.05 million.

A24 horror title "Backrooms" sold another 28,414 tickets, while Steven Spielberg's alien thriller "Disclosure Day" added just 7,669.

"Toy Story 5" has been just as dominant across the globe. The film opened at No. 1 in nearly every market and, by studio estimates, was tracking toward a worldwide tally of roughly $275 million, which would set a franchise record.

In North America, where it opened Friday, it posted $71 million on its first day — the second-biggest opening day ever for an animated feature, behind only 2018's "Incredibles 2."