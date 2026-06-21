Now in its 22nd edition, the Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival pairs big-name actors and directors with emerging filmmakers

When the Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival opened its 22nd edition on Thursday, the jury on hand for the ceremony read like a who's who of Korean entertainment.

Actors Jung Hae-in ("I, the Executioner"), Lee Min-ho ("Omniscient Reader"), Jo Jung-suk ("Exit"), Shim Eun-kyung ("Miss Granny") and Choi Sooyoung of Girls' Generation all signed on as honorary judges this year, each assigned to one of the festival's five sections. Past editions have drawn the likes of Song Kang-ho ("Parasite"), Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game") and Lim Yoona ("Exit").

Meanwhile, the main jury of 10 directors, led by Lee Byung-hun of the smash hit "Extreme Job," includes "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The festival itself is co-run by Yoon Ga-eun, fresh off her acclaimed teen drama "The World of Love," and "Exit" director Lee Sang-geun.

That kind of pedigree is unusual for an event built around films that run just under 40 minutes, many of them from aspiring filmmakers most audiences have never heard of.

As it happens, the festival, known as MSFF, has long been the place where the country's up-and-coming talent gets discovered. Established names like Na Hong-jin ("The Chaser," "The Wailing"), Um Tae-hwa ("Concrete Utopia") and Jang Jae-hyun ("Exhuma") all passed through it before moving into features.

The festival began in 2002 and went on hiatus after 2021, hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of its main sponsor.

A group of seven directors — many of them the festival's alumni — brought it back last year, with Naver stepping in as the main sponsor. This year, Netflix takes over that role, with Naver staying on as a media partner.

The numbers suggest the audience followed it back. Organizers said tickets for every screening sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Of the 1,667 submissions, 44 finalists were selected across five sections by genre — horror, romance, comedy, action and social drama.

The festival is known for doing things its own way. It is Korea's only competition devoted entirely to genre films, and its sections take their names from Korean indie touchstones.

For instance, the drama section is called "Take Care of My Cat," after Jeong Jae-eun's 2001 coming-of-age film, while romance entries compete under "Jealousy Is My Middle Name," borrowed from Park Chan-ok's 2002 debut.

Named jury president at Thursday's opening ceremony, director Lee Byung-hun promised to take the job seriously.

"I'll watch all 44 films closely and do my best," he said. "I'll judge as fairly and seriously as I can, in the spirit this festival is known for, where all kinds of creative perspectives come together."

The stars said much the same. "I'm coming at this as an actor and as a fan, and I can't wait to help discover new filmmakers," Jung Hae-in said. Lee Min-ho called it a real honor to get close to the passion and energy of directors taking their first steps.

On Saturday, a panel brought together executives from CJ ENM, Netflix and production house BA Entertainment, along with director Um Tae-hwa, to discuss the obstacles facing first-time directors.

When the industry was booming, newcomers would get scooped up along the way. The last few years have been much harder, said BA Entertainment CEO Jang Won-seok.

"It's become a tough time for new directors to break in," Jang said. "Fewer films get made, and there's less room to take a shot at someone new."

The festival runs through Tuesday at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, with competition screenings, audience Q&As and special events on the schedule. Winners will be announced at Tuesday's closing ceremony.