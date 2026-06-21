LG Group said Sunday it will sponsor a 36-day visit to Korea by the Kagnew Choir, made up of descendants of Ethiopian veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, as part of efforts to honor their service and strengthen cultural ties.

The delegation, which includes 34 choir members and 95-year-old Korean War veteran Tesfaye Asmamaw, arrives Monday. LG is covering airfare, accommodations and other travel expenses in partnership with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

The visit is organized by nonprofit group Onday, which has supported Ethiopian Kagnew veterans since 2016, and aims to commemorate their sacrifices while promoting cultural exchange through music.

During their stay, the choir will perform at a series of commemorative events, including the International Veterans and Peace Project Concert at the National Assembly on Wednesday and a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday.

The choir will also sing the national anthem before a Korea Baseball Organization game between the LG Twins and Samsung Lions at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The visit will conclude with a performance on July 27 marking United Nations Forces Participation Day.

"The Kagnew Choir's visit is not only an opportunity to honor the noble sacrifices of Ethiopian Korean War veterans, but also a meaningful occasion for future generations to connect through music," an LG official said.

"We will continue carrying out meaningful social contribution activities to honor those who dedicated themselves to Korea and fulfill our social responsibilities."