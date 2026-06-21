Samsung Electronics reviewed plans to expand high-bandwidth memory shipments and secure long-term supply agreements with major AI customers at its global strategy meeting last week, as tightening memory supply and soaring AI demand boost the strategic importance of HBM, industry sources said Sunday.

Samsung's Device Solutions division, which oversees its semiconductor business, held its session Thursday under Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun.

According to the sources, executives discussed supply plans for HBM3E, the fifth-generation HBM product, as well as next-generation HBM4 and HBM4E chips. They also reviewed supply strategies for key customers, including Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Google.

Samsung holds global strategy meetings in June and December, bringing together senior executives and overseas business heads to review market conditions and set business plans.

While the June meeting typically focuses on first-half performance and second-half strategy, this year's discussions centered more heavily on customer demand and supply planning amid a rapidly tightening AI memory market.

The atmosphere contrasted sharply with last year's meeting, when Samsung was under pressure over delays in its HBM business and had lost the global DRAM market lead to SK hynix for the first time in 33 years. At the time, executives focused on accelerating HBM3E commercialization and regaining competitiveness.

This year, however, rising memory prices, tight supply conditions and surging AI server demand have helped Samsung reclaim the top spot in the DRAM market, shifting attention toward securing long-term growth.

Industry sources said Samsung's push for long-term supply agreements has become increasingly important as major customers seek stable access to advanced memory chips.

During its first-quarter earnings call in May, Samsung said it was pursuing long-term memory supply contracts at the request of key customers and had already signed agreements with some of them. The company said such deals would improve demand visibility while enabling more efficient production and investment planning.

Samsung is also stepping up efforts in next-generation HBM products. The company said it began shipping mass-produced HBM4 chips in February, the first in the industry to do so, and plans to expand supply in the second half. Last month, it also shipped samples of HBM4E, the successor product, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing AI memory market.

Beyond memory, Samsung's foundry and System LSI divisions reviewed measures to improve profitability and respond to changing market conditions.

The foundry business discussed yield improvements for advanced process nodes, operations at its Taylor, Texas, fab and efforts to win additional orders from major customers. The System LSI division reviewed the development of the Exynos 2700 mobile application processor and its image sensor strategy.

AI initiatives were also likely discussed across the company after Samsung's Device eXperience division, which oversees mobile and consumer electronics businesses, recently emphasized accelerating a company-wide transition toward AI.

Samsung’s Device Solutions division, which oversees its semiconductor business, held its session Thursday under Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, the sources said.

The meeting covered supply plans for HBM3E, the fifth-generation HBM product, as well as next-generation HBM4 and HBM4E chips.

Samsung is also understood to have reviewed HBM supply strategies for major customers, including Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Google. The talks likely covered HBM3E as well as HBM4 and HBM4E products.

Samsung said it began shipping mass-produced HBM4 chips in February, calling it an industry first, and is seeking to expand supply in the second half of the year. Last month, the company also shipped samples of HBM4E, the follow-up product, as it tries to strengthen its position in the fast-growing HBM market.

The foundry business is said to have discussed yield improvements for advanced process nodes, the operation plan for its Taylor, Texas, plant and efforts to win more orders from major customers. The System LSI business reviewed its next-generation mobile application processor, the Exynos 2700, along with its image sensor strategy.

For Samsung, the meeting highlighted a more focused push around HBM, with AI server demand and tighter memory supply adding momentum to its sales strategy. Long-term customer commitments are likely to play a central role as the company seeks to expand HBM shipments and improve visibility over future demand.