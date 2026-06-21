Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants continued his strong offensive form on Friday, collecting two doubles and moving within striking distance of the National League batting lead.

Lee started in right field and batted fifth as San Francisco visited the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The two-hit outing lifted Lee's season batting average to .331 (86-for-260), while his on-base plus slugging percentage rose to .823.

League batting leader Otto Lopez, meanwhile, went 1-for-5 for Miami, seeing his average slip to .332.

Batting first in the top of the second inning, Lee attacked a fifth-pitch low inside sweeper from Marlins starter Max Meyer, pulling it sharply into deep right field for a double -- his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit.

He later advanced to third on a single by Casey Schmitt before coming home on an RBI hit from Drew Gilbert.

After retiring on a fly out to center in the third inning and a ground ball in the fifth, Lee produced another extra-base hit in the eighth. With one out and the bases empty, he once again drove the ball deep to right field and raced into second for his second double of the night.

Lee later scored San Francisco's third run when Schmitt delivered an RBI double with two outs, trimming Miami's lead to 6-3.

The Giants, however, were undone by sloppy defense, committing four errors in a 6-3 defeat to the Marlins.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)