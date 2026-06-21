Chun In-gee climbed into a tie for fourth place at the Meijer LPGA Classic, putting herself in contention for the title.

Chun carded a 7-under-par 65 in the third round at Blythefield Country Club on Saturday, recording seven birdies and no bogeys.

She moved to a 10-under total of 206 after three rounds.

Chun had been tied for 36th place after the second round but surged up the leaderboard with a strong performance in the third round.

Chun, who won the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, had previously struggled with back and shoulder injuries but has shown improved form this season, recording multiple top-10 finishes. She also finished tied for fourth at the US Women's Open earlier this month.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)