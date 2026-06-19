Ranked second in dribble success rate after opening round, PSG midfielder's energetic display against Mexico raises hopes ahead final group-stage game against South Africa

If you watched South Korea's match against Mexico, one moment probably stood out. Young player Lee Kang-in made a feisty "yapping" hand gesture at an opponent, seemingly telling him to stop talking.

South Korea came away empty-handed against Mexico in a 1-0 loss, but Lee's standout performance and fiery attitude gave Korean fans a reason for optimism ahead of the team's crucial final Group A match against South Africa next week.

With the top spot in Group A potentially on the line, the two sides squared off on Thursday night — 10 a.m. Friday in Korea — at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, western Mexico.

Although Lee was forced to play cautiously for much of the first half after receiving a yellow card just three minutes into the match for stepping on the foot of Mexico midfielder Luis Romo inside the penalty area, he still managed to unlock Mexico's defense on several occasions with lofted through balls to Seol Young-woo and Son Heung-min.

After Romo's goal gave Mexico the lead in the second half, Lee found himself under tighter marking but continued to create chances, including a sharp one-touch pass to Hwang Hee-chan in the 80th minute after attracting two defenders.

Lee's energetic display also sparked tensions with Mexico midfielder Erik Lira, with the two exchanging words during first-half stoppage time and again after the match, according to local media reports.

The 25-year-old Lee has emerged as one of the tournament's most effective dribblers, ranking second among all players in dribble success rate after the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Lee, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2023, successfully completed five of his six dribble attempts in Korea's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their Group A opener on June 11, giving him an 83 percent success rate, news reports said Friday.

The figure placed Lee in a tie for second place with Mexico's Julian Quinones at 83 percent among players from the 48 participating teams who attempted at least five dribbles in the opening round of the World Cup group stage, behind only Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo, who topped the rankings at 86 percent.

Captain Son Heung-min, who registered six shots in the team's Group A opener against the Czechs last week, ranked among the tournament's most active shooters, sharing third place with Lionel Messi of Argentina, Dan Ndoye of Switzerland and Kenan Yildiz of Turkey.

Arda Guler of Turkey topped the shooting charts with eight attempts, followed by England's Harry Kane with seven.

Lee expressed disappointment in the defeat, but said the team would quickly shift its focus to the final match of the group stage.

The national team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, will face South Africa at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico on Wednesday night, or Thursday at 10 a.m. in Korea time. A draw would be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32.