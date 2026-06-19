Bare feet feel too plain. Full socks feel too warm. For shoppers caught between the two this summer, retailers say the answer is open-toe socks.

The cropped socks, which cover the top of the foot but leave the toes exposed, are gaining ground alongside flip-flop socks and sheer leg warmers this summer. An early heat wave has brought the season for sandals and flip-flops forward, lifting demand for the items.

Summer shoes such as mules, slides, and flip-flops saw sales rise 80 percent from May 31 to June 7 from a year earlier, making them a popular category, online fashion platform W Concept said Friday.

Style commerce platform Ably said transaction value for socks worn with flip-flops rose 1,664 percent over the past month, from May 14 to June 14, while searches climbed 3,227 percent.

The look traces back to Miu Miu's 2025 spring-summer collection. Rather than cover the whole foot, the label showed an unusual style of sock that only wrapped around the arch.

Actor Cha Jung-won recently also posted a look on social media that paired sky-blue flip-flops with beige knit leg warmers. This may feel like an unusual choice for summer, but the current versions differ from their winter counterparts. Made with sheer, mesh and loosely knit fabrics, they prioritize breathability and styling over warmth, working as an accessory that adds color and layering to otherwise plain flip-flops.

"Open-toe socks grow on you the more you look at them. They are a summer cheat code for adding an accent to shoes like flip-flops, sandals and ballerina flats, when bare feet feel too plain and ordinary socks feel too stuffy. If you want to add a subtle detail to a predictable summer look, give open-toe socks a try," an official from 29CM said.

Practicality is another draw. Because the socks cover the top of the foot, they reduce friction and chafing from flip-flop straps. During the monsoon season, they can be worn with rain boots to ease skin irritation.

For a first attempt, basic shades such as gray, black and white work well. Gray socks with black flip-flops or ballerina flats suit denim, Bermuda shorts and satin skirts. Those wanting something bolder can choose vivid colors such as yellow, pink or sky blue. Deliberately mismatching the socks and shoes reads even cooler.

The key is to keep the rest of the look light. Because the socks and shoes already draw the eye, the rest can stay familiar, a T-shirt and shorts or a shirt and skirt. Looks with visible patterns such as dots or florals pair especially well.

"This summer, socks are no longer an item to hide. Bare the toes, leave them open or tuck them between flip-flop straps, and let socks take on a new kind of presence," fashion editor Je Hye-yoon said.