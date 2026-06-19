North Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Russia, describing their treaty on a “comprehensive strategic partnership” as an “essential legal weapon” for securing strategic stability, as the two countries marked the second anniversary of the pact.

In an article titled “The power of the DPRK-Russia alliance is being demonstrated more strongly,” Rodong Sinmun on Friday said that their ties have strengthened through the treaty that provides “a powerful legal framework” and that could guarantee the future of bilateral relations “under any challenges and difficulties.”

DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

The treaty between North Korea and Russia was signed on June 19, 2024, following the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The current international situation is becoming more chaotic and unstable by the day,” the newspaper said, stressing that the treaty serves as “an essential legal weapon for easing regional tensions and achieving global strategic stability,” as well as “a reliable guarantee for the establishment of a new international order and a bright future for humanity.”

The newspaper said that in the two years since the treaty was signed, communication between the countries has intensified to an unprecedented level across a wide range of areas, including politics, the economy, culture, defense, diplomacy and security.

Saying that the North Korean government and the people have “unwavering position and will” to expand and further strengthen Pyongyang-Moscow ties, it added that North Korea is fully behind all policies and measures taken by the Russian government.

In particular, Article 4 of the treaty stipulates that if either country is put in a state of war due to an armed invasion, the other will provide military assistance without delay. On that basis, North Korea is believed to have sent around 20,000 troops, including combat soldiers and military engineers, to Russia’s Kursk region in four rounds beginning with the first deployment in October 2024 to fight Ukraine.