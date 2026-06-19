South Korean food company Otoki said Friday it has completed a new automated logistics center in southeastern Korea that is designed to strengthen its supply chain as international demand for its products grows.

The five-story facility in Ulsan can store nearly 10,000 pallets and is built to handle the full logistics process — inbound and outbound handling, labeling and order picking — with warehouse management and control systems intended to reduce processing times and improve operational accuracy.

The opening comes as Otoki steps up its overseas push.

The company is targeting 1.1 trillion won ($714 million) in international revenue by 2030 and is preparing to build its first North American manufacturing facility in California to bolster its US presence.

In the first quarter, Otoki posted operating profit of 59.4 billion won, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, while overseas revenue rose 9.6 percent, accounting for 11.5 percent of total revenue.

"This facility gives us the infrastructure to meet growing export demand more efficiently and reliably," a company official said. "We will continue building an operational framework capable of responding stably to increasing export volumes."