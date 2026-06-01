Otoki is entering the Japanese market as part of efforts to diversify its overseas business and secure new growth opportunities, the leading South Korean food company said Monday.

The company established a local sales subsidiary in Tokyo on May 15 and plans to begin full-scale operations after September.

The Japanese unit will become Otoki's fourth overseas base, following operations in New Zealand, the US and Vietnam.

Otoki said Japan will play a strategic role in its global expansion plans, as the country is widely regarded as a key trendsetter in the food industry and an important market for evaluating consumer demand.

The company plans to focus initially on instant noodles while also introducing products such as sauces and sesame oil. Through the launch, Otoki aims to strengthen brand awareness and expand its presence in the growing K-food market with a broader range of products tailored to local consumers.

The move comes as overseas sales continue to gain momentum. Otoki's overseas revenue rose 9.6 percent on-year in the first quarter, while the share of overseas sales in total revenue increased to 11.5 percent from 10.9 percent a year earlier.

The company is targeting 1.1 trillion won ($727 million) in global sales by 2030.

"Expanding sales is important, but we also want to introduce Otoki's products to Japanese consumers and share the appeal of K-food," an Otoki official said. "We will continue to engage with local consumers and strengthen our presence in the market."