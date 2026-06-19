South Korea’s Navy concluded a four-day fleet combat drill Friday in the Yellow Sea and southern waters, involving about 20 surface vessels and air assets.

The drills are aimed at sharpening combat readiness near the Northern Limit Line and around major ports.

The Yellow Sea, which borders North Korea and China, has long been a sensitive maritime theater for South Korea, as it includes the de facto inter-Korean sea border repeatedly challenged by Pyongyang: the Northern Limit Line.

The area has been the site of a series of deadly inter-Korean confrontations, including naval clashes near Yeonpyeongdo in 1999 and 2002, the Daecheong naval clash in 2009, the sinking of the corvette Cheonan in 2010, and North Korea’s shelling of Yeonpyeongdo later that year.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 Fleet Comprehensive Combat Training was designed to help fleet commanders and staff practice wartime and peacetime procedures. They also refined response measures based on different operational environments and maritime contingencies, the Navy said.

The exercise included anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare drills, as well as training to counter localized provocations and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In waters off the west coast, the Navy’s 2nd Fleet mobilized surface vessels including the 7,600-ton Aegis destroyer Yulgok Yi I and the 3,200-ton destroyer Eulji Mundeok. P-3C and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, AW-159 and Lynx maritime operations helicopters, Air Force KF-16 fighters and US Forces Korea AH-64E Apache attack helicopters also took part.

The 2nd Fleet conducted maritime counter-special operations forces drills aimed at neutralizing enemy special operations units attempting to infiltrate through the Yellow Sea, along with joint electromagnetic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, counter-drone and anti-ship firing exercises.

The Navy also carried out drills in southern waters, another strategically important area that includes major ports, industrial complexes and maritime routes critical to South Korea’s trade-dependent economy.

In the 3rd Fleet exercise, the Navy deployed surface vessels including the 4,400-ton destroyer Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin and the 2,500-ton frigate Jeonbuk. P-3C and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, MH-60R and Lynx maritime operations helicopters and Air Force KF-16 fighters were also involved.

The 3rd Fleet carried out joint electromagnetic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, integrated anti-air firing and mobile logistics drills. It also checked integrated defense readiness for major ports through a joint port defense drill at Busan Port.

“Following in the footsteps of our predecessors who defended the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, we will maintain a firm readiness posture so that we can complete our mission and prevail under any circumstances,” said Capt. Lee Chang-yong, commanding officer of the frigate Gyeonggi of the 2nd Fleet.

Capt. Choi Ji-hyung, commanding officer of the frigate Jeonbuk of the 3rd Fleet, said the southern waters are a critical area that includes major ports, industrial complexes and sea lanes that serve as South Korea’s lifeline.

“This exercise served as an opportunity to strengthen our operational capabilities in our area of responsibility and reaffirm our resolve to complete our mission as an elite Navy that protects the people,” Choi said.