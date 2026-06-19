Director slams fabricated DM claims amid romance speculation surrounding drama stars

Jo Nam-hyung, the director behind hit drama "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," has publicly denied rumors that he made comments about alleged romances between cast members Park Ji-hoon and Jeon So-young, and Lee Sang-yi and Han Dong-hee.

Jo addressed the controversy on social media, writing, "Stop fabricating things. I have never sent a DM (direct message)."

His statement came after a social media user on Thursday shared what they said was a screenshot of a private conversation with the director.

In the alleged exchange, the user asked whether reports linking Park and Jeon, and Lee and Han, were true. The person identified as Jo allegedly responded, "It's difficult for me to comment specifically, but I suppose those pairings didn't just come out of nowhere."

After the exchange went viral, Jo swiftly pushed back against the claim, stating that the conversation never occurred and dismissing the screenshot as fabricated.

The original post has since been deleted.

Park Ji-hoon, who rose to stardom with his breakout role in "The King's Warden" — the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time — starred as Pvt. Kang Sung-jae in the latest Tving original. The series concluded its run on Tuesday, with the finale drawing a 7.6 percent nationwide household rating among paid-platform subscribers, according to Nielsen Korea.