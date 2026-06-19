SK hynix's market capitalization surpassed 2,000 trillion won ($1.32 trillion) for the first time Friday, becoming the second South Korean company after Samsung Electronics to reach the milestone, as a semiconductor-led rally pushed the benchmark Kospi to another record high.

Shares of SK hynix opened trading at 2.77 million won, up 3.17 percent from the previous session, before rising as much as the stock’s new high of 2,858,000 won, lifting its market value to about 2,038 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics climbed past 370,000 won to a fresh record high, bringing its market capitalization to approximately 2,180 trillion won.

Combined, chip giants SK hynix and Samsung Electronics now account for roughly 52 percent of the benchmark Kospi’s market capitalization.

The rally helped push the Kospi above the 9,300-point mark for the first time, with investors piling into semiconductor heavyweights after a strong overnight performance by US chip stocks.

It also pushed the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Kospi above 8,000 trillion won for the first time. The milestone was reached at a striking pace, with the Kospi's total market value having just crossed the 6,000 trillion won mark on April 27, before breaking through 7,000 trillion won eight trading days later on May 11 and surging past the 8,000 trillion won threshold after another 26 trading sessions.

Retail investors were net buyers, while foreign and institutional investors remained net sellers.

In contrast, the tech-heavy Kosdaq market failed to hold early gains. Despite edging up 0.05 percent to open at 1,001.40, the index quickly retreated, slipping back below the 1,000-point threshold.

Market watchers said the latest rally reflects a deepening concentration of large-cap chip stocks, particularly SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, which continue to account for an increasingly large share of the Kospi's gains.