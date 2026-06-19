TWS released a series of teaser visuals for its second single in Japan, "Soda Soda," set to drop Aug. 4, via agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.

The three-track single album comes after its fifth EP, "No Tragedy," claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon's Daily Album Ranking in Japan. The mini album logged 250,000 shipments and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. It ranked No. 10 in the midyear top album sales ranking compiled by Billboard Japan.

"Soda Soda" marks the group's second endeavor in Japan, coming slightly over a year since the first single, "Nice to Meet You." The previous single topped Oricon's Daily and Weekly Single Rankings.

Meanwhile, the six-member act will begin touring Asia next week, performing in eight cities across the region, including three in Japan.