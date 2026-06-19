The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has launched a comprehensive online map providing information on school swimming pools across the city, including their locations, ownership and operating entities.

On Thursday, the office said the new service is intended to help people easily access information on school swimming pools and is the first platform of its kind launched by a local education office in Korea.

The information is expected to help users make informed choices and identify the responsible operator when disputes arise.

According to the office, 41 of Seoul's 48 public school swimming pools are operated by private companies under lease agreements rather than by the schools themselves.

Problems have occasionally occurred when operating contracts end before users have exhausted prepaid memberships, with some operators refusing to refund the remaining balance.

The office also pointed to cases in which operators that had won lease contracts subleased all or part of their operating rights to other businesses, limiting members' access to certain time slots or areas.

By disclosing operator information online, the office hopes to make it easier for users to identify the responsible company and report illegal practices.

The information is provided through an interactive online map on the Seoul Education Visualization System, showing the distribution of public school swimming pools by district. The webpage also includes a link for reporting suspected illegal operations by swimming pool operators.

"The Seoul school swimming pool map is more than just a disclosure of information. It is a tool that allows students and the people to compare school swimming pool facilities and choose those that best suit their needs," Seoul Superintendent of Education Jung Geun-sik said.

"We will continue to actively manage these public assets so they can serve both students' physical education activities and people's sports and leisure needs."