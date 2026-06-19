When Park Ji-sung handed his captain’s armband to Ki Sung-yeung and bid farewell to the South Korean men’s national soccer team in 2011, soccer fans saw a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

Now at the 2026 World Cup, fans may be witnessing a similar moment. Perhaps one that could shape Korean soccer for the next decade.

This year’s World Cup has brought together two generations of Korean soccer talent.

On one side of the field are the veterans who have defined Korean soccer for more than a decade. Standing along the other side are the young players preparing to experience the sport's biggest stage for the first time.

Together, they form a squad caught between past and future — one group chasing a final World Cup memory, the other taking its first steps toward becoming the next faces of the national team.

But this World Cup could also bid farewell to a generation that helped shape some of Korean soccer’s most memorable moments, including the dramatic run to the round of 16 in Qatar four years ago.

Veterans’ final chapter?

In a recent KBS World Cup documentary, captain Son Heung-min, 33, hinted at the possibility that this could be his last World Cup.

“Advancing to the round of 16 isn’t something a team can achieve on its own. Everything has to fall into place. In a way, this could be my final World Cup,” he said. "I hope the fans will join us on this journey, and together we can make a memorable one."

Son arrived at his first World Cup in Brazil in 2014 as one of the country’s brightest young talents. Twelve years later, he has entered his fourth tournament as captain, the face of the national team and Asia’s most recognizable player.

Son has scored three World Cup goals — tied with former stars Ahn Jung-hwan and Park Ji-sung for the most by a Korean player. He scored once at his World Cup debut in Brazil in 2014 and added two more in Russia four years later, delivering some of the national team’s most memorable moments.

They include his goal in Korea’s incredible victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup and his role in captaining the side’s run to the round of 16 in Qatar in 2022.

Lee Jae-sung, a close friend of Son, is nearing the end of his World Cup journey.

In an interview with the press on June 3, the veteran midfielder said it would be his final World Cup as a player.

“You never know if you will get another opportunity like this. No one here is thinking about the next World Cup,” Lee told reporters. "We are focused entirely on this one."

Asked what he wants to achieve at his last World Cup, Lee said his biggest goal is simply to “stay in the tournament for as long as possible,” adding that the World Cup is a privilege that only a select few countries get to experience.

The 33-year-old represented the country at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.

He may not always grab the headlines, but his movement, vision and tactical awareness have made him one of the national team’s most reliable creative forces for nearly a decade.

Veteran goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, in his fourth World Cup, could also be making his final appearance on soccer's biggest stage.

“I’ve played at every World Cup thinking it could be my last. Considering my age, this one does feel like my last one,” the 35-year-old told reporters during a training session on June 8.

Kim made his World Cup debut in Brazil in 2014, appearing in Korea’s final group-stage match against Belgium. He served as Jo Hyun-woo’s backup at the 2018 tournament in Russia before claiming the starting role in Qatar four years later.

Kim is regarded as the stronger ball-playing goalkeeper of the two, capable of initiating attacks with his passing and helping the team build from the back.

Future of Taegeuk Warriors

Among the newcomers, Bae Jun-ho stands out as one of the brightest young talents in Korean soccer.

Bae, who was one of the key figures in Korea’s run to the semifinals at the historic 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, is the only member of that 21-man squad to earn a place in this year’s senior World Cup team.

The call-up reflects a remarkable rise for the Stoke City midfielder, who has already scored twice in 12 international appearances.

The 22-year-old is one of three members of Korea’s World Cup roster playing in England’s second tier, alongside Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City and Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City.

The creative midfielder has drawn attention for his composure on the ball and his ability to take on defenders, with critics saying these traits have invited comparisons with some of Korea’s most influential playmakers.

Thanks to his skills, Bae quickly became a key player for Stoke City after arriving in August 2023, with his direct running and chance creation helping him secure a regular place in the lineup. He went on to win the club’s “Player of the Year” award in his first season.

Unlike Bae, Eom brings a different set of qualities to the team. Known for his pace and direct playing style, the winger has continued to broaden his horizons since moving abroad from Gwangju FC in 2024.

Eom, who calls himself a “great admirer of Son Heung-min,” openly said that he would like to learn Son’s ball movements and would love to have Son’s speed.

Although he has yet to establish himself as a regular with the senior team, Eom has been a key figure for Korea’s U-23 team.

He was central to Korea’s West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship title as an invitee in March 2024, scoring the sole goal in a 1-0 semifinal victory over Saudi Arabia.