This year’s Seoul International Book Fair is shaping up to be another bustling edition, with online tickets selling out ahead of its June 24 opening. At peak times, online queues reportedly reached nearly 30,000 people.

The fair runs June 24-28 at Coex in Seoul and brings together about 530 publishers, literary organizations and agencies from 18 countries, including South Korea. In the international exhibition hall, around 180 publishers and organizations from 17 countries, including France, Germany and the United States, will operate booths.

This year's theme is "Homo Duduri." "Duduri" is a mythical figure from ancient Korean texts, seen as a prototype of the dokkaebi, or goblin, and also an old Korean word for blacksmith. Organizers said the theme reflects humanity's role in continuing to ask questions in the age of artificial intelligence, rather than simply settling for AI-generated answers.

Here are some highlights to look out for at this year's edition.

1. Bernard Werber and French writers

This year's guest country is France, presenting a rich showcase of contemporary French literature and ideas in Seoul. The French pavilion brings together 23 publishers and institutions, with a wide range of works spanning contemporary French literature, children's books, graphic novels, and titles in the humanities and social sciences.

Sixteen French authors and scholars join the program, meeting readers and taking part in talks throughout the fair, alongside experts from fields ranging from food and philosophy to the humanities.

The lineup includes bestselling novelist Bernard Werber, children's author Marie-Aude Murail, illustrator Anne Laval and philosopher Pascal Bruckner.

Werber, a long-time favorite among Korean readers, will take part in a themed lecture titled "Imagination and Translation: Bridging Stories Across Cultures" on Thursday, discussing writing and translation through his new book "Waltz of Souls."

He will also hold a signing event on June 27. On June 28, he will take part in a joint talk session with professor Choe Jae-chun, one of Korea's leading behavioral ecologists. The two will explore human society through the lens of ant behavior, reflecting on social evolution, ecological systems and broader lessons for humanity.

2. French gastronomy vs. temple food

If you are a fan of gastronomy, don't miss a series of talks bringing together French and Korean chefs and culinary storytellers.

First up is gastronomic journalist Francois-Regis Gaudry, author of "Let's Eat Paris!" He will join translator Kang Hyun-jeong and chef Yoon Hwa-young, a pioneer of French cuisine in Korea, on June 24 to explore how food shapes the stories we tell and how culinary traditions travel across cultures.

Also on June 24 and returning on June 28 is "Gourmet Journey to Brittany with La Belle-Iloise." The program offers a culinary journey to France's Brittany region through cookbooks, paired with a tasting of La Belle-Iloise, a three-generation French seafood house known for its premium seafood specialties.

Beyond French cuisine, the program turns to Korea's own culinary tradition of temple food. On June 27, the Ven. Seonjae, known from Season 2 of "Culinary Class Wars," presents a personal reflection on food heritage, drawing on recipes and wisdom passed down from her mother and maternal grandmother, who served as a court lady in the royal kitchen.

Temple food master the Ven. Jeongkwan will also give a talk on June 28, sharing her unique recipes, along with her reflections on nature, food and humanity.

3. Where literary worlds meet

One of the key draws of the book fest is a series of rare conversations that bring together writers who are not often seen on the same stage. Across genres and backgrounds, they meet to explore shared themes in literature and creativity.

Korean American writer Silvia Park, who made her debut with "Luminous," winning the LA Times Book Prize, will join Korean bestselling SF writer Kim Cho-yeop in a session exploring non-human perspectives in science fiction on June 28.

R. O. Kwon, known for "The Incendiaries," will join writers Pyun Hye-young and Amil in a conversation on desire, loss and the forms of fear that run through contemporary literature on June 27.

In another session on June 24, Bora Chung, Baik Sou-linne and Lee Ju-hye come together to discuss writing and translation in an era shaped by artificial intelligence. The conversation reflects on how fiction writing and translation are connected through language, and how both can be ways of encountering other worlds.

Another highlight brings together novelists Chung Se-rang, author of "The School Nurse Files," and Park Sang-young of "Love in the Big City" in a session titled "How to Write?" The two will discuss the practical challenges of the creative process, the unpredictability of writing and what it means to live a creative life.

4. Meet your favorite authors

Beyond the main programs of the book fair, publisher booths offer a closer chance to meet recently published and signature authors through on-site book signings and events. Readers can check individual publishers' Instagram accounts for updated schedules and details.

Among the names drawing attention this year is Korean American writer Yun Jihyun. At the Humanist booth, she will hold a signing session on June 26 at 4 p.m. for her book "And the River Drags Her Down," which was recently translated into Korean.

At Storyseller, Kim Hana and Hwang Sun-woo, co-authors of "Two Women Living Together," will appear together on June 27 at 4 p.m. for a joint event.

At Wisdom House, Gu Byeong-mo, author of "The Old Woman with the Knife," will meet readers on June 24 at 3 p.m., followed by million-selling writer Kim Ho-yeon, author of "The Second Chance Convenience Store," on June 26 at 11 a.m., and actor-writer Mun Ka-young, who published the essay "Pata," on June 27 at 5 p.m.

At Influential, SF writer Kim Bo-young will appear on June 26 at 2 p.m., followed by Park Sang-young at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

5. Limited-edition merchandise

Increasingly, the book fest is becoming as much about experience as it is about books. Independent publishers, art books, creative booth designs and limited-edition merchandise have emerged as defining features of the fair in recent years.

Last year, some booths drew long queues even before opening, as visitors lined up for exclusive items sold only during the book fair, with mini-book keyrings and slogan T-shirts featuring internet memes among the most popular goods.

This year is expected to be no different, with many products already teased by publishers ahead of the fair.

Some have raised concerns that the book fair risks becoming more of a "goods fair" than a book fair. Still, others note that its popularity cannot be explained by merchandise alone. Rather, they say it reflects a broader shift toward cultural experiences centered on books, where goods have become part of a wider ecosystem of reading and engagement.

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