Reform Party chief apologizes as police investigate ex-candidate Jung Yi-han

Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok apologized Thursday after it emerged that a former Busan mayoral candidate from his party was under police investigation over allegations that he staged an attack during the local election campaign.

In a Facebook post, Lee said he felt “infinite responsibility” for the investigation involving Jung Yi-han, who ran as the minor centrist party’s candidate, and pledged full cooperation with authorities. He also addressed the case during the party’s leadership meeting Thursday morning.

Local media reported Wednesday that police in Busan had been investigating the circumstances surrounding an April 27 incident in which Jung claimed he was attacked while campaigning near the Guseo interchange.

At the time, Jung said a passing driver threw a drink at him during a campaign event. His campaign said he fell while trying to avoid it, lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and muscle injuries.

Police initially detained a man in his 30s based on surveillance footage from the scene, but a court rejected a request for an arrest warrant. Jung later visited the man and submitted a petition seeking leniency. Two days after the incident, he returned to the campaign trail wearing a neck brace. Jung then abruptly left the Reform Party through its online withdrawal system.

According to local reports, Busan Geumjeong Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Jung’s claim, including whether the incident was staged.

Police kept the investigation under wraps during the campaign to avoid influencing the vote. Then on June 4, the day after the election, they searched Jung’s campaign office.

Police are reportedly reviewing possible charges against Jung, including obstruction of official duties by deception, dissemination of false information and violations of election law.

Reform Party chief Lee said the party would launch its own fact-finding team and pursue the strongest possible civil and criminal accountability measures if the allegations are confirmed.

Jung received 27,418 votes, or 1.56 percent, in the Busan mayoral contest, finishing third behind Democratic Party candidate Jeon Jae-soo and People Power Party candidate Park Heong-joon.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff — Ed.