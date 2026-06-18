Premier League and Bundesliga clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Lee Han-beom, who plays for Danish club Midtjylland

A new generation of players often makes their names shine at the World Cup.

And South Korea may soon see the rise of a new global icon.

Interest in Lee Han-beom, who plays center back for Danish club Midtjylland, is growing across Europe, with clubs in England’s Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga reportedly keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer market, according to reports on Thursday.

Ben Jacobs, a renowned Premier League commentator for Talksport, reported that clubs in England and Germany are increasingly taking notice of Lee, adding that Midtjylland could be open to selling Lee's contract if a suitable offer is made.

The update is the latest sign that Lee is attracting attention from across Europe after an impressive season in Denmark and his performance at the World Cup, including Korea’s opener against the Czech Republic last week.

At just 24, the defender is regarded as a player with a considerable amount of potential still to unlock.

Earlier this month, UK sports media outlet TeamTalk linked Lee with a number of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool — one of the most decorated football clubs in the world — and Leeds United. Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton were also reportedly among the Premier League sides keeping an eye on the defender, raising hopes that Lee could become the latest Korean player to make the move to England.

While Korean players such as Park Ji-sung, Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan have enjoyed success in the Premier League, opportunities for center backs have been far more limited.

If Lee makes a transfer, he would follow in the footsteps of Kim Min-jae, the Bayern Munich defender who has established himself among Europe’s elite center backs.