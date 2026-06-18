진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

Enzyme baths heat up as latest wellness trend

기사요약: 중장년층의 건강 요법으로 인식되던 효소찜질이 최근 붓기 완화와 피로 회복, 정신적 휴식을 찾는 20~30대 사이에서 인기를 얻으며 새로운 웰니스 트렌드로 자리 잡고 있다.

[1] Buried up to the neck in warm, fermented rice bran, a new generation of Koreans is sweating out the stress of daily life.

fermented: 발효된

[2] Enzyme baths, a heat therapy long associated with middle-aged and older Koreans, are drawing customers in their 20s and 30s, who see the treatment as a way to reduce puffiness, flush out fatigue and recover from busy routines without breaking a sweat at the gym.

enzyme: 효소

puffiness: 붓기

flush out: 배출시키다

break a sweat: 땀을 흘리다

[3] The treatment involves lying in a bed of hinoki cypress sawdust, rice bran and medicinal herbs mixed with microorganisms. As the microbes ferment, they generate natural heat of 40 to 70 degrees Celsius. Unlike a conventional sauna, which delivers intense heat through electric devices, an enzyme bath raises the core body temperature gradually, stimulating blood circulation and lymphatic flow. Many visitors book sessions before photo shoots or important events to reduce facial and body swelling.

conventional: 일반적인

gradually: 점진적으로

stimulate: 촉진하다

lymphatic: 림프의

[4] Clips of K-pop idols, including Lee Chae-yeon and Lee Hyeri, receiving enzyme baths have also circulated on YouTube, where the treatments are presented as part of an anti-inflammatory and detox routine.

circulate: 널리 공유되다

inflammatory: 염증의

[5] The appeal goes beyond celebrity endorsements. Enzyme bathhouses tend to feature neat interiors and a calm atmosphere, setting them apart from the scrub-focused bathhouses of previous generations.

endorsement: (공개적인) 지지 / celebrity endorsement: 유명인의 제품·서비스에 대한 공개적 지지·추천·홍보

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10769960

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638