TWS is pitching in to support a campaign to find missing children, agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.

The group will use its show, “TWS: Club,” to raise awareness. The show will carry information about children who are missing as well as messages from the group members. The campaign was launched by the National Center for the Rights of the Child.

The idea came from Shinyu, who recently appeared on a program about searching for missing children.

He said he wanted to find a way to contribute to engage more people. "This is only a small step but we will try to carry on with the project," he wrote on a fan platform.

Separately, the group will kick off its “24/6:For:You” tour with two concerts in Seoul later this month. The tour will take the six members to seven more cities in Asia.