Lee Young-pyo, a FIFA World Cup hero turned analyst, predicted Wednesday that South Korea captain Son Heung-min will play a crucial role in the Taegeuk Warriors' upcoming match against Mexico.

Lee, who provides commentary for KBS, used data from South Korea's 2-1 win over Czechia in their Group A opener last week to build his case.

"Son Heung-min had 40 percent of South Korea's shot attempts against Czechia," Lee told reporters at Chivas Verde Valle in Zapopan, western Mexico, where the national team trained for Thursday's match against the World Cup co-host. "Son reached 35 kilometers per hour with his top sprint speed, and it was the fifth-best mark in the entire tournament. The top four players were all in their early 20s and Son was the only one in the top five in his 30s."

Son, who will turn 34 in July, faced persistent questions about his decline in the weeks leading up to the tournament. He arrived in Mexico not having scored in league play for Los Angeles Football Club this season.

Son had some good looks against Czechia but failed to find the back of the net before being subbed out for forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, who scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute.

Still, Lee expressed his faith in the longtime talisman.

"In terms of his physical attributes and experience, Son is still the most dangerous player for the national team," Lee said. "He could have two or three good opportunities against Mexico. He is one of the players likely to score."

Lee, who helped take South Korea to the semifinals at the 2002 World Cup, also predicted the match will be determined in the second half.

"Both teams will be extremely cautious. South Korea will not send too many players into the attack and Mexico will be careful not to concede too much space behind their defense," Lee said. "Some substitutions and tactical adjustments will be made in the second half, and the match will come down to which team will have more precise movements and will make fewer mistakes on defense."

Lee said the absence of Mexican center back Cesar Montes, who has been suspended for the South Korea match after being sent off late in his team's 2-0 win over South Africa last week, should work to South Korea's benefit.

"Montes is their only outfield player over 190 centimeters, and without him, South Korea will have an edge in aerial battles in set pieces," Lee said. "They should be able to create chances off corners and free kicks."

On the flip side, Lee said South Korea should be wary of Mexico's two goal scorers from their last match, Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.

Quinones scored 37 goals in 35 matches in all competitions in the Saudi Pro League this past season. Jimenez is considered a Mexican legend with his 46 goals leading all players on the World Cup squad.

"Quinones has good speed and dribbling skills, and he's especially dangerous when he shoots while cutting to his right," Lee said. "It wasn't just thanks to some luck that he scored 37 goals in 35 matches in Saudi Arabia. He's that good."

As for Jimenez, Lee said the 35-year-old veteran has good instincts to put himself in the right spot at the right moment.

"Quinones relies on his individual skills and Jimenez needs help from his teammates to get his chances," Lee added. "If South Korea can keep those two in check, then they can neutralize a big part of Mexico's attack."

The analyst also downplayed the prevailing notion that a hostile Mexican crowd at Estadio Guadalajara will be too intimidating for South Korea.

"South Korean players have played in similar environments in Europe and so I don't think this will affect the team negatively," Lee said. (Yonhap)