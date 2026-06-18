Seoul has been named the world’s most walkable city for 2026, surpassing major tourist destinations such as New York City and Edinburgh.

British travel and culture magazine Time Out released the ranking based on a survey of about 24,000 residents across major cities worldwide. The survey assessed various aspects of urban life, including nightlife, street food, dating, public transportation and pedestrian accessibility.

Seoul earned high scores for its compact urban structure, which allows visitors to explore key attractions such as Myeong-dong, Insa-dong and Bukchon Hanok Village on foot.

The city’s pedestrian-friendly infrastructure also contributed to the ranking. The restoration of Cheonggyecheon, along with wide sidewalks, efficient crosswalk systems and clear signage, was cited as a key factor.

Seoul also ranked ninth on Time Out’s broader list of the world’s best cities, entering the global top 10 for the first time.