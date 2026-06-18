Lee Kang-in faces his former coach, while Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom line up against old club teammates

Fresh off a dramatic victory over Czech Republic, the Taegeuk Warriors now face Group A favorite Mexico in what is widely viewed as the group’s de facto decider.

The two sides will meet Friday at 10 a.m. (Korea time) at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, western Mexico, for their second group stage match. Mexico currently leads the group on goal difference after beating South Africa 2-0 in its opening match.

All eyes are on whether Korea, at 24th in the FIFA rankings to Mexico’s 14th, can defy the odds and end its long-standing World Cup jinx against teams from the Americas. The national team has never beaten an opponent from North or South America at the tournament, recording three draws and seven losses.

What adds an extra layer of drama to an already intense clash is the shared past of several star players on both sides who once wore the same colors.

From coach to opponent

The match will reunite Lee Kang-in with Javier Aguirre, his former coach in Spain, this time on opposite sides.

Lee's career took off under Aguirre at RCD Mallorca during the 2022-23 La Liga season. The midfielder posted career highs of six goals and seven assists, earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain the following summer.

After leaving Mallorca in 2024, Aguirre took over as head coach of his home country's national team.

During the World Cup draw last December, which placed Mexico and Korea in the same group, Aguirre jokingly referred to Lee as his "son" when asked which Korean player had caught his attention.

"I'd like to kick him, but I like him very much," Aguirre said with a laugh.

Now a cornerstone of Korea's attack, the 25-year-old midfielder once again showcased his playmaking ability against the Czech Republic last week. His defense-splitting pass paved the way for Hwang In-beom's equalizer as Korea rallied to a 2-1 victory.

When asked about facing his former boss, Lee told reporters, "I don't have anything particular to say about it. He's just an opponent."

While recognizing the challenge posed by Mexico, Lee remained optimistic about Korea's chances.

"It will be a difficult match, but we want to win. If we prepare well and do our best, I think we can perform well against Mexico and get the result we want," he said.

Once teammates, now rivals

Former Wolves teammates Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez, once partners in leading the club's frontline, are set to meet as rivals on the World Cup stage.

Hwang, a 30-year-old winger who joined English football club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2021, played alongside Mexican striker Jimenez for two seasons from 2021 to 2023 and is still with the club under contract until June 2028.

While Hwang is still with the Wolves, Jimenez spent the past three seasons at Fulham after leaving the club in 2023. But the pair will once again share the same dressing room at Wolves after the tournament, with Jimenez having returned to the club earlier this month.

"We used to talk about the World Cup even when he was at Fulham. We've been very close ever since our time together at Wolves," Hwang told reporters.

Hwang is known for his speed, energy and aggressive style of play, which earned him the nickname "The Bull" among Wolves supporters. Jimenez is known for his goal-scoring ability and strength in the air, becoming one of Wolves' most reliable forwards during his first spell at the club.

Veteran midfielder Hwang In-beom, 29, who joined Feyenoord Rotterdam in 2024, will also come up against a former club teammate in Santiago Gimenez.

The two played together for roughly a year at Feyenoord before Gimenez left for AC Milan in February 2025. The Mexican striker spent nearly three seasons with the Dutch club from 2022.

Hwang is known for his passing and control in midfield, while Gimenez is known for his goalscoring ability and movement around the box.

"(Hwang) is a top player, and I was happy to play with him at Feyenoord. He has more than enough potential to move to an even bigger league," Gimenez said after a friendly between South Korea and Mexico in Tennessee last September.

Hwang helped turn the tide in Korea's 2-1 comeback win over Czech Republic last week, scoring the equalizer after Ladislav Krejci gave the Czechs a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup kicked off on June 11, with the tournament set to run through July 19.