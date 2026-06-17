A mini summer concert is coming to Seoul for a dazzling summer night.
“Dear Summer, Seoul” invites people to make unforgettable memories with friends, family and loved ones. The concert will be held July 3 at Assa Art Hall, near Magongnaru Station on Line No. 9.
Registration is open to everyone who wants to enjoy performances ranging from NANTA to K-pop, hip-hop and rock.
Tickets are free, but registration is required. Up to two tickets are available per registration, and seats will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Spanish singer and entertainer Lara Benito will host the show. Fantastic Nanta, Juffie, Lyv, Inna, Seongeun, OTWO and OmyuO will perform.
Audience members who complete a survey after the concert will receive a free ticket to the martial arts performance "Jump."
Quick Info
- Eligibility: Open to all
- Sign-up period: June 16-July 2
- Date & Time: 7 p.m.- 8:40 p.m. on July 3
- Participation fee: Free
- Location: Assa Art Hall, Magok, Gangseo-gu
- How to apply: Scan QR code or click the link (https://m.site.naver.com/2a3Zu)
- Inquiries: (02) 2076-4161 or sgc.istudent@gmail.com
mjcha@heraldcorp.com