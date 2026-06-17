A mini summer concert is coming to Seoul for a dazzling summer night.

“Dear Summer, Seoul” invites people to make unforgettable memories with friends, family and loved ones. The concert will be held July 3 at Assa Art Hall, near Magongnaru Station on Line No. 9.

Registration is open to everyone who wants to enjoy performances ranging from NANTA to K-pop, hip-hop and rock.

Tickets are free, but registration is required. Up to two tickets are available per registration, and seats will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Spanish singer and entertainer Lara Benito will host the show. Fantastic Nanta, Juffie, Lyv, Inna, Seongeun, OTWO and OmyuO will perform.

Audience members who complete a survey after the concert will receive a free ticket to the martial arts performance "Jump."

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