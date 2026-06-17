Have you ever wondered whether Korean workplaces are really like those shown in Korean TV dramas?

Seoul Global Center is holding a free live webinar on Saturday to share the realities of Korean office culture.

The Zoom lecture will walk participants through the complex positions and titles used in Korean companies, the formal and casual language native speakers use at work and the realities behind overtime and company dinners in Korea.

Participants will also learn how to give a one-minute self-introduction that sounds natural and professional and that can be useful for those preparing for job interviews.

The webinar is open to everyone, regardless of where they live. The lecture will be presented in English.

No registration is required. Participants can join by clicking the Zoom link provided at noon on June 20.

A free PDF textbook will be provided to participants.

Quick Info

Eligibility: Open to everyone around the world

Date & Time: noon to 2 p.m., June 20

Registration: No registration required

Participation fee: Free

How to join: Join with the Zoom link below or scan the QR code on June 20 (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81965255262?pwd=o5K3nSCvibW9yeSlmGk6rwiYNJfWBQ.1)