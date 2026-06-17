South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attended the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday as an invited guest, marking South Korea’s second consecutive participation in the gathering despite not being a G7 member.

Ahead of the summit, Lee said in a post on X that the back-to-back invitations reflected the international community’s trust and expectations for South Korea and pledged to showcase the country’s strengthened capabilities and confidence on the global stage.

“Building on the strength of the Republic of Korea made possible by our great people, I will firmly safeguard our national interests and faithfully fulfill our responsible role in contributing to global peace and prosperity,” Lee wrote.

The following photos show moments from Lee’s participation in the summit, as captured by Korean and international media during meetings, the leaders’ dinner and the official photo session.

President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) speaks during an expanded session of the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16 (local time). (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) speaks during an expanded session of the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16 (local time). (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive before a group photo session during a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (AFP-Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive before a group photo session during a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (AFP-Yonhap)
US President Donald Trump (left) arrives for a group photo at the G7 summit as European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and others look on, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP-Yonhap)
US President Donald Trump (left) arrives for a group photo at the G7 summit as European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and others look on, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP-Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung (fourth from right, back row) and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung (third from right, back row) pose with other wold leaders for a group photo during the G7 meeting in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (fourth from right, back row) and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung (third from right, back row) pose with other wold leaders for a group photo during the G7 meeting in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16. (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung converse with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, while waiting in a cabin after the plenary session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, 2026. (AP-Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung converse with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, while waiting in a cabin after the plenary session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, 2026. (AP-Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung speak with US President Donald Trump ahead of the official dinner at the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16 (local time). (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung speak with US President Donald Trump ahead of the official dinner at the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16 (local time). (Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com