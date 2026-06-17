South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attended the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday as an invited guest, marking South Korea’s second consecutive participation in the gathering despite not being a G7 member.

Ahead of the summit, Lee said in a post on X that the back-to-back invitations reflected the international community’s trust and expectations for South Korea and pledged to showcase the country’s strengthened capabilities and confidence on the global stage.

“Building on the strength of the Republic of Korea made possible by our great people, I will firmly safeguard our national interests and faithfully fulfill our responsible role in contributing to global peace and prosperity,” Lee wrote.

The following photos show moments from Lee’s participation in the summit, as captured by Korean and international media during meetings, the leaders’ dinner and the official photo session.