South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in France on Tuesday, calling for efforts to advance their countries' bilateral relations to an unprecedented level.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, as Lee attended the event for the second consecutive year as the leader of an invited country.

"I think South Korea and Germany are countries that could cooperate in many fields and create synergy through cooperation," Lee said, opening the talks.

"I hope that South Korea and Germany will work together to advance (their relations) to a new and different level," the South Korean president said.

The German chancellor called bilateral relations "pretty good" and said South Korea is highly regarded in Germany.

"The cooperation is on a very high level. So I am very much looking forward to my visit to your country by the end of October," Merz said, referring to his planned visit to South Korea.

During the meeting, Lee cited the economy, industry, science, technology and security as potential areas for cooperation between the two countries, while the German leader expressed hope for expanding cooperation in bilateral investment, the presidential office said.

The leaders also exchanged views on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, with Lee voicing hope that free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will resume following a ceasefire deal reached between the United States and Iran.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on the possibility of bilateral defense industry cooperation, with the South Korean leader mentioning joint research and development as well as joint manufacturing as potential models for cooperation, according to the presidential office. (Yonhap)