The number of South Koreans relocating to new regions moved up 6.3 percent in April from a year earlier amid the growing number of houses traded in the country, data showed.

Around 506,000 people changed residences in April, up 30,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The rising number of people changing residences came amid the recent rebound in the country's housing market.

The number of homes bought and sold in March came to 71,975, up 7 percent from a year earlier, separate data from the Ministry of Finance and Economy showed.

The population mobility rate — which refers to the number of people relocating per 100 residents — rose 0.7 percentage points on-year to 12.1 percent. (Yonhap)