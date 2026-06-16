A travel program set in Jeju Island and featuring actor Yutaka Matsushige is set to air in Japan today as the island steps up efforts to draw more Japanese tourists.

The hour-long program features Matsushige, who plays the lead in the popular Japanese food drama "Solitary Gourmet" and is widely recognized in Japan, alongside Hiroe Igeta, who appeared in "If You Like What You Hear," a Japanese TV series about chain-restaurant fare.

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, the Jeju Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization's Fukuoka office said Monday they had jointly produced a special Jeju travel program in collaboration with RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, a Japanese commercial broadcaster. The program started airing in the Kyushu region today and will eventually be released on RKB's YouTube channel.

Filming took place across Jeju from April 24 to May 2 and scenes were built around food, nature and experiential travel. The two actors sampled dishes made with local ingredients and walked forest trails, conveying the island's appeal to Japanese viewers.

Matsushige visited sites including Seongsan Ilchulbong and the Seogwipo Forest of Healing, sampling a range of dishes made with Jeju ingredients and focusing on the island's food culture. The program also captures the appeal of slow travel, which centers on lingering and resting in nature.

Matsushige appeared to be impressed by the local cuisine. "I was surprised that Jeju's ingredients, including meat and vegetables, are very fresh and that there is such a variety of dishes. The flavors were also excellent," he said.

Igeta explored Jeju's emerald-blue seas, hands-on attractions and stylish cafes, highlighting the kind of trip that appeals to younger travelers.

Jeju's decision to partner with a Kyushu broadcaster is part of a strategy to tap the Japanese tourism market. The Fukuoka air route linking Jeju and Kyushu takes about 50 minutes, making the island easy to reach.