The Korea Tourism Organization staged the 2026 France B2B Travel Mart in Paris and Lyon over two days from June 10, courting about 130 French travel industry figures as Korea and France mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The opening day in Paris unfolded at the Guimet Museum, where the agency tied its sales pitch to two Korean exhibitions on view there, "K-Beauty. Korean Beauty, Story of a Phenomenon" and "Silla : Gold and the Sacred. Royal Treasures of Korea."

Juliette Morillot, a French writer who has studied Korea for 30 years, led a docent tour, and the program added Korean catering and K-beauty experiences such as skin diagnostics.

Eleven Korean partners, including travel agencies, regional governments and airlines, took part. Over the two days, buyers and sellers held tailored consultations, pre-matched in Paris and arranged through a stamp-rally circuit of booths in Lyon. The agency said about 160 consultations took place.