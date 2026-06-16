Animation adapts the beloved MMORPG's universe for the big screen; special events planned through July

South Korea's hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game MapleStory is making the leap to the big screen with the release of its first animated film.

"Dear My Hero" follows Aidan, a new recruit in the Cygnus Knights who joins the order out of admiration for the legendary Adversary. The story traces Aidan's journey as he confronts his limitations and forges his own path.

The 32-minute film is rated PG-12. Tickets are available through Lotte Cinema's website and mobile app, and priced at 5,000 won ($3).

To celebrate the release, Lotte Cinema is hosting a range of special events for moviegoers. Audiences who present a same-day ticket for "Dear My Hero" at any Lotte Cinema ticket counter or concession stand nationwide can receive limited-edition gifts on a first-come, first-served basis.

Through July 12, visitors can also view a sculpture exhibition at Cine Park on the seventh floor of Lotte Cinema World Tower in Jamsil, featuring Gerand Darmoor — the primary antagonist of the Grandis arc in MapleStory — along with the Eight Apostles.

Through June 21, visitors can also stop by a dedicated "Dear My Hero" photo zone on the fifth floor of Lotte Cinema World Tower to mark the film's debut.