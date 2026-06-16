Producers are in talks to release the film across 10 countries

Indian actor and social media personality Anushka Sen has wrapped production on "Jeju Olle" (working English title), a Jeju Island-set romance set for release across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Producers Lucifer Productions and Storyworks said Monday that filming is nearly complete, with the 30th and final day of shooting slated for Tuesday. Sen has reportedly been based on the island since mid-April.

"Jeju Olle" follows Alisha, a singer who comes to the island grieving the loss of her sister. There she meets Sun-woo (played by Kang Hyung-seok, of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha"), a once-promising singer-songwriter who has stopped performing, and finds her way back to music.

Sen ranks among India's most-followed Gen-Z stars, with close to 38 million Instagram followers and a combined social media reach topping 50 million. The 23-year-old first broke out as a child actor and more recently led the 2024 Prime Video series "Dil Dosti Dilemma."

This isn't Sen's first time working in Korea. She was named an Honorary Ambassador for Korean tourism in 2023 and was cast that year in the yet-to-be-released "Asia," a Korean-directed production with a cast drawn from across the continent.

The producers said they are in talks with buyers across 10 markets, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Middle East, the Philippines and Thailand. A press event with the director and cast is set for June 22 at the JW Marriott Jeju Resort.