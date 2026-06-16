Investigators compare DNA with missing-person reports after forensic finding

A human leg found at a recycling facility in Incheon last week is likely to have belonged to an adult, not a child as previously speculated, South Korea's state forensic agency said, prompting police to shift their focus to identifying adult missing persons.

The National Forensic Service notified police Tuesday that the body part appears to have belonged to an adult who was between 161 and 165 centimeters tall, according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station.

The left leg was found June 10 at the Southern Region Resource Recycling Center, a public recycling facility in Songdo-dong, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.

Police had initially considered the possibility that the victim was a student because the foot measured 210 millimeters, but narrowed the scope of the investigation after forensic analysis showed that the leg’s length and development were consistent with those of an adult.

Investigators are now focusing on adult missing persons and people reported missing from home, using the victim’s estimated height and relatively small foot size to secure and compare DNA samples.

“At this point, we do not see much significance in the absentee data we requested from elementary, middle and high schools in Incheon,” a police official said. The official declined to disclose the scale of the identity check.

Police have set up a 64-member investigative headquarters and added 40 investigators from the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s regional investigation unit Monday to trace how the remains entered the facility.

Investigators are reviewing the routes of recycling vehicles that brought recyclable waste to the center 34 times on the day the remains were found, along with surveillance footage from the area.

But the investigation is expected to take time because the eight waste collection companies that delivered recyclables to the facility that day covered a wide area.

The collection routes reportedly included Cheonghak-dong, Seonhak-dong, Ongnyeon 1-dong and 2-dong, and Yeonsu 1-dong and 3-dong in Yeonsu-gu, as well as parts of Hang-dong and Dowon-dong in Incheon's Jung-gu.