Senior diplomats from South Korea and Uzbekistan have held a bilateral policy consultation meeting and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in energy, critical minerals and other areas of mutual interest, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae and her Uzbek counterpart, Mirvohid Azimov, convened the 18th Korea-Uzbekistan policy consultation meeting in Tashkent on Monday, according to the ministry.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance practical cooperation in energy, transportation, infrastructure and various other sectors, and also pledged to expand collaboration in critical minerals, healthcare, digital technology and climate response.

The officials discussed preparations for the successful hosting of the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit, scheduled for Sept. 16-17.

"Chung requested Uzbekistan's continued support and cooperation for our policies and efforts aimed at achieving peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, and the Uzbek deputy minister expressed his understanding and support," the ministry said.

Following the meeting, Chung paid a courtesy call on Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and preparations for the Uzbek president's visit to South Korea in September, the ministry added. (Yonhap)