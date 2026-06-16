A former South Korean local election candidate, who ran in 2022 as the youngest contender for a local council seat in Muan, South Jeolla Province, is set to debut as a member of a Japanese idol group through a local survival competition show.

Oh Shin-haeng, 22, finished fourth among the contestants on the Japanese audition program "Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai" on June 9 by earning 481,415 votes on the live finale. He will debut as party of J-pop idol group KO1Keyz.

Oh will be one of the two Korean members in the group, alongside Park Si-young, 23, who came in third.

The audition program is the fourth installment of the “Produce 101 Japan” series, which is a spin-off of the Korean show “Produce 101.” Of the 121 trainees who entered the program, only 101 advanced to the competition stage and competed for a spot in the final 12-member lineup.

In South Korea's local elections in 2022, the 18-year-old Oh bid for a seat on the Muan County Council. He was the youngest candidate in his district.

He has also been active in youth and civic initiatives, serving as youth committee chair of the Jeonnam Coalition for Climate Crisis Carbon Neutrality 2050, leading the Jeonnam Youth Future Challenge Project and overseeing an international volunteer program in Uganda.

His father, Oh Won-ok, also ran in the same 2022 election, drawing attention to the rare father-and-son candidacies. Neither was elected. Both did not run in this year's elections on June 3.