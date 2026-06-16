Joshua of K-pop boy group Seventeen will deliver a speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris next week as a youth goodwill ambassador of the organization, his agency said Tuesday.

The appearance on Thursday will be part of the "Going Together -- For Youth Creativity & Well-Being" program, a global youth initiative launched jointly by Seventeen and UNESCO, according to Pledis Entertainment.

The Korean American will speak on behalf of the group to deliver a message of support to young people worldwide. The event will be attended by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and livestreamed on the organization's official YouTube channel.

Seventeen was appointed a youth goodwill ambassador for UNESCO in 2024 and donated $1 million to establish a global youth fund. The fund supports projects aimed at strengthening youth confidence and resilience through music, arts and sports, fostering creative youth communities and promoting mental health.

Last year, the group also donated proceeds from a charity auction to mark the International Youth Day. (Yonhap)