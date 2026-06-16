Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the Rebuilding Korea Party was elected floor leader of the minor political party Tuesday with unanimous support from all 12 lawmakers.

Kim, the party's chief policymaker, was the only candidate in the election held during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly.

He previously headed the foreign ministry-affiliated Korea National Diplomatic Academy during the Moon Jae-in administration, before entering politics by winning a proportional National Assembly seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He also serves as a member of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.

The minor party is set to hold a national convention next month to pick a new leader after former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who founded and led the party, stepped down this month following the June 3 local elections.

Cho failed to secure a seat in the Pyeongtaek-B constituency in Gyeonggi Province, where he ran in a parliamentary by-election held alongside the local elections.

The minor party also failed to win any of the 16 key mayoral and gubernatorial posts or the 14 parliamentary seats contested in the local elections. (Yonhap)