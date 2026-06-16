South Korean stocks opened more than 1.5 percent higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after the United States and Iran reached an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, boosting investor sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 149.68 points, or 1.75 percent, to 8,695.66, as of 9:25 a.m.

Overnight, US stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump said a preliminary agreement to end the conflict with Iran had already been signed and the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely opened" Friday.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 3.1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high.

Oil prices retreated. Brent crude fell 4.76 percent to $83.17 per barrel, while US WTI dropped 4.87 percent to $80.75 per barrel, easing concerns over inflation.

In Seoul, shares were mixed.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics gained 1.39 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix increased 3.63 percent.

Defense firm Hanhwa Aerospace jumped 8.3 percent, and KB Financial rose 4.78 percent.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics fell 0.9 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.08 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,517.75 won against the US dollar, down 5.65 won from the previous session, as of 9:15 a.m. (Yonhap)