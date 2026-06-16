The human leg found at a waste recycling facility in Songdo, Incheon, is believed to belong to an adult rather than a child, according to an analysis by the National Forensic Service, prompting police to shift the focus of their investigation.

Police said Tuesday that forensic examiners estimated the individual’s height at between 161 and 165 centimeters and concluded that the remains most likely belonged to an adult.

Investigators had initially proceeded on the assumption that the remains belonged to a minor based on an initial estimate of the foot size at 210 millimeters, but now plan to redirect the investigation toward identifying an adult victim.

Police also issued a warning over unverified claims circulating on social media and online communities.

“Some of the information currently being shared online has not been confirmed,” a police official said. “Speculation or the spread of false information could interfere with the investigation and may constitute defamation.”

The case began on June 10, when an employee sorting recyclable waste at the Southern Regional Resource Recovery Center in Yeonsu District, Incheon, discovered what appeared to be a human leg and reported it to police.

The remains consisted of part of a left leg extending from below the knee to the heel. The remains were wrapped in bloodstained bandages when they were found.

Investigators have identified 34 waste collection vehicles that entered the facility and are analyzing vehicle records and CCTV footage to trace the origin of the remains.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and edited by The Korea Herald -- Ed.