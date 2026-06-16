A veteran of a quarter century in his field, Han Doug-hyun, serving as the South Korean team's psychologist at the FIFA World Cup, believes he is working with a "special" group of athletes.

Han, a professor in the department of neuropsychiatry at Chung-Ang University Hospital, has worked with baseball players and athletes in other sports, but the level of preparation for this World Cup squad has impressed him the most.

"This team is special. This team will do something," Han told reporters at South Korea's training site, Chivas Verde Valle, in Zapopan, western Mexico, on Monday. "From the outside, you would never even imagine just how much work gets done behind the scenes. Every member of the staff works extremely hard.

"Before the Czechia match, they were preparing for every possible scenario," Han said of South Korea's 2-1 victory that began Group A play last Thursday. "We were prepared in every aspect, tactically and mentally. That's why we were able to come from behind to win."

Han said the players are in a great spot mentally ahead of the second Group A match against Mexico this week.

"If I may describe their current mental state in one word, 'stable' would be the perfect term," Han said. "They didn't get too high after the first win, and they don't think they're going to win the second match. They're just enjoying themselves."

Han credited head coach Hong Myung-bo with laying a strong foundation for the players.

"Relying on his experience from the past World Cup and the Olympics, coach Hong had his ideas on how he wanted to get his players mentally ready for each match," Han said. "We've had a lot of discussions on how we should talk to players based on his guidelines."

It was Hong's idea to bring a dedicated team psychologist to the World Cup for the first time.

"Coach Hong believes a healthy body comes from a healthy mind," said Song Jun-seob, the team's chief physician. "I think our players have become so much healthier with Dr. Han aboard."

Han said his typical day starts at 6 a.m. with a three-hour meeting with the coaching staff. In the afternoon, Han holds meetings with four to five players and then takes part in another meeting with the coaches in the evening.

Han said defender Lee Gi-hyuk, a surprise pick for the squad appearing in his first World Cup, has surprised him the most.

"He wasn't nervous at all before his very first World Cup match. I felt it was only natural for a player in that situation to be rattled, but he didn't show any jitters," Han said. "I thought he'd play well, and he did just that."

With a big match against Mexico coming up, Han said he has a simple instruction for the team.

"Before the Czechia match, my message was, 'It's not about pushing yourself to the limit. It's about doing what you've been doing all along,'" Han said. "And it will be the same for the match against Mexico." (Yonhap)