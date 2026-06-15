Whether Pope Leo XIV would visit North Korea depends on how Pyongyang handles the matter, as the pope is willing to play a role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, a South Korean cardinal has said.

South Korea-born Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik made the remarks to reporters Sunday as he celebrated a special Mass at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, attended by President Lee Jae Myung.

The remarks came as Seoul seeks to leverage the Vatican's attention in its efforts to ease tensions and build peace with North Korea, including facilitating a papal visit to North Korea. The late Pope Francis had repeatedly expressed willingness to visit the North.

"As I see it, it depends on North Korea," You said, adding it is up to the North to invite the pope and set the conditions for the visit.

A visit to North Korea by Pope Leo XIV, an American by birth, may help mobilize Catholic support in the United States, which may in turn may make it possible for the Vatican to play a role in North Korea-U.S. relations, You noted.

The cardinal also quoted the pope as having expressed willingness to "play a role for peace on the Korean Peninsula." (Yonhap)