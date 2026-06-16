The Hangang Bus, which began regular service in September 2025, recorded a monthly ridership high of 91,126 passengers in May, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Ridership has risen steadily since full-route operations resumed in March, increasing from 62,491 passengers in March to 76,488 in April and 91,126 in May. Average daily ridership also grew from about 2,000 to 2,900 passengers, with a single-day record of 5,584 passengers on May 1.

Cumulative ridership has surpassed 330,000, including more than 230,000 passengers in March, April and May. A survey of 3,115 riders showed a 96 percent satisfaction rate, with strong intentions to reuse and recommend the service.