The Ministry of Employment and Labor is recruiting “Foreign Resident Human Rights Leaders” to help prevent basic human rights violations in workplaces and build a standing system to better protect foreign workers.

Foreign residents with a strong understanding of living and working in Korea will be selected as human rights leaders. They will help identify possible human rights violations, provide guidance on remedy procedures and support foreign workers in seeking help.

The human rights leaders will also participate in regular meetings held by regional labor offices to share firsthand accounts and concerns from foreign workers.

A total of 50 applicants will be selected through document screening and interviews. The selected participants will begin their activities in mid-July after training.

Priority will be given to applicants who have experience working with organizations for foreign residents, have recommendation letters from such organizations or have actively participated in local communities.

Applicants with language ability of at least TOPIK level 4 or higher, or Korea Immigration and Integration Program level 4 or higher, will be prioritized.

All applications should be submitted to a regional employment and labor office by hand, mail or email. The address and contact information for each office is listed below.

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