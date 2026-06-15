South Korea is launching a monthlong discount program for overseas tourists using intercity and express buses, as the government seeks to make regional travel easier and reduce the concentration of tourism in Seoul.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization said Monday that they will offer discounts on long-distance bus tickets for international visitors from June 15 through July 14, in partnership with global travel platform Klook and cross-border payment service Go Hanpass.

The initiative comes as South Korea experiences a surge in inbound tourism. The ministry said the number of foreign visitors between January and April reached a record high for the period, prompting efforts to improve transportation options and encourage travelers to explore destinations outside the capital.

Seoul remains the country’s primary tourist hub, but government officials have long sought to direct more visitors to regional cities and attractions. One obstacle has been transportation, particularly for travelers unfamiliar with Korea’s intercity bus reservation systems, the ministry said.

According to data from the National Association of Bus Terminal Operators, foreign travelers’ use of express and intercity bus terminals has steadily increased since terminals started accepting international cards in July 2024. Foreign passenger numbers reached about 382,000 in the first quarter of this year, up 32.2 percent from roughly 289,000 a year earlier.

Despite the increase, many visitors still purchase tickets at terminals because they are unaware of available online booking services, according to the ministry.

To address the issue, the government plans to combine promotional campaigns with financial incentives. Travelers booking tickets through participating platforms will receive an immediate 5,000 won ($3.30) discount funded by the Korea Tourism Organization.

Go Hanpass users will be eligible for an additional 4,000 won discount provided by the company, and Klook will offer free travel eSIMs to customers who book bus tickets through its platform.

The government also released multilingual transportation guides through the Visit Korea tourism platform in May. Officials said the new discount campaign is intended to encourage the use of online reservation services while lowering travel costs.