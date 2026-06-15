'Teach You a Lesson' star on John Cena meme, parenting shift and the show's 'creative courage' that portrayed Korea's social fault lines

When a social media post from retired wrestling star John Cena unexpectedly crossed paths with the success of Netflix's "Teach You a Lesson," actor Kim Moo-yul found himself unsure how to respond.

The moment stemmed from a viral online joke comparing Kim to Cena, a resemblance that gained traction as the series soared in popularity. The joke reached a new peak on June 10, when Cena shared a photo of Kim on his Instagram account.

"I spent a long time wondering whether I should post something and how I should respond," Kim said during an interview in Seoul on Friday.

"In the end, I just liked the post and left a comment," he said with a laugh. "I tried to make a joke using Cena's famous catchphrase, 'You Can't See Me.' But there was no response." Kim's comment read: "Now you can see me."

The anecdote is just one example of the ripple effect generated by "Teach You a Lesson," which has become one of Korea's biggest television talking points in recent weeks. The series has sparked countless online discussions, with its influence even extending into politics: a think tank affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea has proposed establishing a real-world version of the show's fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau.

Based on the popular webtoon titled "Get Schooled," the series follows Na Hwa-jin (Kim), a member of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau who steps into troubled schools to investigate bullying, uncover false accusations involving students and teachers, and confront abusive parents and systemic failures within the education system.

The show's impact has extended far beyond Korea. According to Netflix's companion site Tudum, "Teach You a Lesson" topped Netflix's global top 10 non-English TV chart for the week of June 1-7, drawing 6.4 million views in its first three days of release.

For Kim, however, the viewership milestones are secondary to the conversations it inspires.

"If viewers watch the series and take a moment to reflect on what 'true education' means to them, I think I'd be happier than I ever imagined," he said.

"Every viewer experiences a story through a unique lens. If 10 people watch it, there are 10 different versions of 'Teach You a Lesson.' If a thousand people watch it, there are a thousand different versions. I've always believed that. If this series encourages people to engage with these issues, I'd be deeply grateful."

The desire for dialogue stems from Kim’s awareness that the drama tackles some of society's most deeply entrenched systemic friction. Acknowledging that education is an arena where even seasoned experts struggle to find definitive answers, the actor, who is a father himself, stated the series was not meant to function as a neat moral blueprint.

"Even though I've worked on a project like this, I'm still a novice when it comes to education. I've only just begun thinking seriously about how to raise and educate a child," Kim said.

"What I hope audiences appreciate is the creative courage it took to place these difficult realities at the center of the public square. These aren't issues with easy resolutions. That's why we worked meticulously to ensure the series wouldn't be consumed solely as a cathartic, escapist fantasy. We wanted it to fully lean into the complexity of the subject matter."

Delivering that level of nuanced dramatic tension required a pivot for Kim, who is widely recognized for his physically demanding roles in blockbuster properties like "The Roundup: Punishment," "No Way Out: The Roulette," and Netflix’s "Sweet Home" franchise. To ground his character Na Hwa-jin, the actor had to recalibrate his approach to on-screen physicality.

"In 'The Roundup,' I tried to portray someone who was essentially a human weapon, almost machine-like and addicted to violence," he said. "For Na, I had to think carefully about what kind of person would take these actions."

Rather than relying on raw aggression, Kim sought to reflect the character's objectivity and emotional restraint.

"Na tries to remain free of prejudice and maintain an objective perspective," he explained. "At the same time, he deeply empathizes with victims. When dealing with perpetrators, however, he strives to remain impartial. I wanted those qualities to be visible through the action itself."

That philosophy shaped some of the series' more unconventional fight scenes, allowing the choreography to double as character development.

"In episode 2, for example, he's fighting students with his hands in his pockets or disciplining them with playful gestures. We wanted those moments to have a certain humor," Kim said. "Later, when adult gang members invade the school, he becomes completely merciless. I wanted there to be a clear contrast between those situations."

Ultimately, embodying a defender of both students and educators has left a lasting impression on Kim, shifting his personal worldview as he navigates his real-world role as a parent.

"There was an interesting question raised about whether playing this part would make it harder for me to voice complaints or objections regarding school issues in the future," Kim said.

"I actually think that's true, and I view it as a positive evolution. If an incident were to arise involving my child, I would stop and analyze it from multiple angles at least 10 times before reacting. This project has made me far more mindful of the various events at play."