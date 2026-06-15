A man in his 20s received a suspended prison sentence for killing an acquaintance’s puppy by throwing it from the 15th floor of an apartment building after the dog’s owner was late for an appointment.

According to the Cheongju District Court on Monday it has sentenced the man to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.

The man was indicted for throwing a 2-month-old puppy owned by a younger acquaintance out of a 15th floor window in an apartment building stairwell in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 last year.

The puppy died instantly.

Investigators found that the man did it because the dog’s owner had been late for an appointment.

“The defendant’s method of committing the crime was cruel and the consequences were serious, making the offense highly blameworthy,” Judge Kim Ju-hyun said in the ruling.

The court said it also considered that the defendant had shown remorse and reached a settlement with the dog’s owner.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.