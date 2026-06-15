The Korean zombie thriller "Colony" broke 5 million admissions during the weekend as it reigned atop the weekend box-office chart for the fourth straight week, data showed Monday.

The film added 301,053 admissions over the weekend, logging 5,212,824 accumulated admissions as of Sunday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

It is the second movie released this year to accomplish the 5-million milestone, following the Korean history drama "The King's Warden."

"Colony" is the latest zombie thriller from director Yeon Sang-ho, known for "Train to Busan" (2016). It follows biotechnology professor Se-jeong (Jun Ji-hyun) and a group of survivors who fight to escape a building locked down by a virus outbreak.

The blockbuster also stars Koo Kyo-hwan as a lone wolf researcher who controls zombies and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Shin-rok as survivors battling the zombies, alongside Jun.

On the weekend chart, "Wild Sing," a Korean comedy film starring Gang Dong-won, ranked No. 2 as it attracted 205,100 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 869,720.

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller "Disclosure Day" debuted at No. 3, with 112,388 admissions over the weekend, according to the data. (Yonhap)